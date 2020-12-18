Audit: Inadequate control to prevent state unemployment scam.

SPOKANE — The state Employment Security Department did not have adequate controls to prevent a slew of illegal unemployment insurance claims last spring that grew into the largest fraud in state history, the Washington State Auditor said Friday.
The first of five audits expected on the scandal provided the first accounting of the circumstances surrounding schemes that targeted Washington state’s unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic was growing.
As part of its annual audit of the state’s financial statements, the State Auditor found that the Employment Security Department also initially reported inaccurate fraud and recovery numbers that have since been updated.
“We are still learning about what happened and vetting the information,″ Auditor Pat McCarthy said in a press release. "I expect more clarity in the months to come. This audit is a building block – it is the first in a series that will examine the fraud at the ESD.
Data used in this audit is as of June 30, 2020, the end of the fiscal year. Key findings include:
—The “known and suspected” fraud loss, as of June 30, was about $600 million. This sum covers more than 122,000 known or suspected fraudulent claims in fiscal 2020.
—The state had recovered $250 million as of June 30, resulting in an estimated net loss of $350.9 million for fiscal year 2020.
—These amounts are almost certainly different today, as ESD’s recovery efforts are ongoing.
The Employment Security Department paid out more than $7.5 billion in Unemployment Insurance benefits to 926,815 people in fiscal year 2020. The vast majority of those payments happened after the pandemic began in March.
The ESD in fiscal 2020 issued 684% more in benefits funding (about eight times) to 390% more people (about five times) than in fiscal 2019, the audit found.
The audit found that changes in ESD’s internal controls that made the program more vulnerable to fraud.
For instance, the agency in March eliminated the “waiting week,” which is time ESD typically would use to verify eligibility for benefits. This decision was driven by federal incentives to distribute pandemic relief quickly as well as an executive order from the governor. As a result, benefits were paid before eligibility was verified.
An automated process to detect claims that present a higher risk for identity theft was not working for much of the year. By the time it was repaired in May, a large number of fraudulent transactions had already occurred, the audit said.
The audit found that some pandemic-related relief funding was especially vulnerable to fraud.
The federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program offered benefits to self-employed people and others who would not typically be eligible for unemployment insurance. These claimants were not required to submit documentation to substantiate employment.
“This fraud is a source of major concern for the public, legislators, and the media – all of whom are considered users of these financial statements,” McCarthy said. “Additionally, these funds were given to the state to use for the benefit of Washingtonians. The financial statements should be transparent about what happened.”
Employment Security Department Commissioner, Suzi LeVine said her agency appreciated the feedback and that all the auditor’s recommendations are actions the agency had already taken.
"We especially welcome the recognition of our critical work on funds recovery, which currently stands at $357 million and rising,″ LeVine said.
"Washington was among the first states to be impacted by the nationwide unemployment fraud attack, but we were not the last,″ she said.
(5) comments
Audit: Inadequate control to prevent state unemployment scam.
Oh, this is a Hilarious headline too, Their discovering an inadequate Audit...?
Gee, you mean you have create a system to operate out of fraud and still can't get an adequate audit....Gee, do you think the accounts might be robbers.
In the private sector when you very ail urea of that magnitude there are consequences that would include termination. If there are no consequences then there is no motivation to perform. We see it in every aspect of government employment.....complete and total ineptness. When are we going to force government employees to perform like the private does and get proper value for our tax dollars.
So we have fraud in unemployment, and not are voting system?
Bingo!! You're getting it!!! There's hope for you yet.
So that's why Inslee's new budget proposal includes more workers for the unemployment office - so they can process fraudulent claims much faster.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.