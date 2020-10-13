SEATTLE — The coronavirus pandemic and a controversial sex education mandate are casting a shadow over the race for Washington state education chief in the November election.
With upheaval affecting all corners of public life in 2020, incumbent state superintendent Chris Reykdal says his experience as a longtime educator and state legislator will be the steadying force needed to help the state’s nearly 300 public school districts navigate the public health crisis that’s prompted most schools to go online for the foreseeable future.
His challenger is Maia Espinoza, who runs a Latino leadership group and has served on the state education department’s Race and Ethnicity Student Data task force and the Governor’s Commission on Hispanic Affairs. She says she’d suggest loosen the existing state recommendations on how to safely return to buildings, push districts to implement a school voucher-like stipend to help families pay for remote learning costs and urge teachers to go back to school as essential workers.
