SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s chief of staff David Postman said Tuesday that Inslee could announce an extension of the state’s COVID-19-related stay-at-home order later this week. The order is scheduled to continue through May 4 although Inslee has said portions of it would be extended.
“We’re certainly going to try to share that as soon as we can,” Postman said during a news conference.
Inslee in early April extended orders to keep non-essential businesses closed and most of the state’s more than 7 million residents home through May 4, saying social distancing measures needed to continue to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. Inslee since then has announced the easing of some restrictions.
The Washington Department of Health on Tuesday reported 21 additional deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to at least 786. The agency also reported 156 more people had tested positive, increasing the number of confirmed cases to more than 13,840.
