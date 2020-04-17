OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday extended and expanded his moratorium on evictions and imposed a new freeze on increases of residential rents in an effort to help residents better handle the economic shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The order comes a month after Inslee announced a 30-day moratorium on evictions for residential tenants, the Seattle Times reported. The statewide ban on evictions will be extended another seven weeks and will include new measures meant to protect more tenants.
Part of the new eviction moratorium includes a ban on residential rent increases during the public health emergency. Commercial rent increases also will be barred if the commercial tenant has been impacted by the coronavirus.
The state Attorney General’s Office said earlier this week that it had received complaints of landlords sending out rent increases during the pandemic, which could, under certain circumstances, violate state law. Attorney General Bob Ferguson said his office would be looking closing at those complaints.
The extended eviction moratorium will now also cover people in housing such as motels and Airbnbs, on public camping grounds and mobile home owners on leased lots.
Additionally, the order prohibits landlords from threatening to add late fees or charges for non-payment, as well as charge rent for housing where a tenant’s access to the unit was prevented by COVID-19. The provision includes seasonal and college housing in which tenants weren’t able to stay in the unit as a result of the crisis.
“People are going to feel better about staying home and I think this will ultimately help us fight the virus,” Xochitl Maykovich, political director for the Washington Community Action Network, said. “I hope the legislature is thinking about how we can put these policies into law permanently. It shouldn’t just be for COVID-19, because there are plenty of situations where people have emergencies and can’t pay rent.”
Over 585,000 people in Washington sought unemployment benefits last week, with 143,000 people filing claims for the first time as businesses remain shuttered or with limited operations because of the governor’s stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.
What? A bunch of pissed off conservatives whining about every single move Inslee does? I tell you, I did not see this coming
EstPNW509.. Are you seriously defending that the Governor is saying that people do not have to pay their bills -- When you do not pay your bill you cannot be charged a late fee -- BUUUUTTTT you still have to provide your service or item at FREE OF CHARGE.. And you are defending this??
Let's flip this coin here.. Let's make a "emergency proclamation" that all workers (including Government employees) are NOT getting paid BUT you WILL work and provide your services and if your employer (including the government) decides to it cannot or does not want to pay you -- YOU HAVE NO RECOURSE TO GET YOUR MONEY.. Let's flip this coin and see how YOU like it.. My guess you'd be a "pissed off liberal" ..
That must mean that he's also frozen all downstream costs that go with owning real estate. You know, things like property taxes (which fund cops, firemen, teachers), utilities (which go to municipalities), and everything else related to cost of living increases. Oh wait, I didn't hear any of that. Just screwing the property owners that are honest and fair because they're too damn lazy to go after the individuals that are nefarious. Hooray for lazy government communist control!!
Spot on! In the past I hardly ever raised rents. Being a faithful rent payer I felt, had it’s advantages! Now the dam taxes go up and up every year, I have to follow suit with a rent increase! People, follow the money! Why is rents getting out of hand? Ask your LAW makers. It’s NOT property owner greed as Inslee would make it out to be.
Why does this need to become permanent law? It seems to be a no brainer for me. Why would I INCREASE rent on my renter who lost a job, or has had their pay effected due to Covid-19? I’d be cutting my own throat so to speak. Not sure the LAW should be intervening AGAIN. Let the Landlord be the idiot. He/she won’t be in business very long. I find treating people right keeps my properties full. Now, if a renter is unable to keep their rent current, and a payment option cannot be obtained, the landlord has every right to start the eviction process, under current law. My rents just don’t go into my pocket and stay there. I have bills and mortgages to pay, otherwise I’m the one that will be brought to the judicial system for nonpayment. If laws are the only way we can conduct business, we soon could find ourselves living in 500 sq ft government housing. Pass the LAW if that’s what you want. I will selling my properties. You can go deal with the large property mega businesses, which will be the only ones able to stay afloat. Sometimes I think Insee has this in mind.
So is the state going to compensate the landlords in some manner?
I know people who's whole livelihood is rental income, they have hundreds of thousands of dollars invested in mortgaged properties dependent on the rent to cover the bills and pay the mortgages,
Oh no. The liberal Governor of a liberal-dominated State is doing liberal things again. I can understand why you're so shocked and outraged. Who would have thought?
Great answer to a legitimate question.[thumbdown]
Some people just DO NOT CARE what this Governor does as long as it doesn't affect them personally. But then again the Governor has seemingly declared all out war on businesses and business owners..
I guess if you don't own anything or have anything to your name -- Yeah then you are right Cheburashka you probably don't have a thing to worry about..
Because you are right he probably won't cut a Government employee whether they are doing their job or not.. The funniest thing to watch is how this "Government" is doing the EXACT same things and policy changes as Hugo Chavez did in Venezuala before he passed it off to Nicolas Maduro..
People are just too self centered to care about allowing people to be successful and those that are successful -- Well they now somehow owe everyone and should bare the brunt of society's burden.. It is a very strange mentality and it is truly the end of democratic and capitalism times.. I laugh at how people think China is so bad but you accept all of these restrictions with open arms by a Governor's "emergency declaration".. For Rent is an "emergency" due to the CoronaVirus?? Talk about abuse of power but you know Browned Nosed Ferguson isn't going to say nothing -- he's right in line with the others..
