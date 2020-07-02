SEATTLE - Gov. Jay Inslee has extended the state’s Safe Start proclamation through July 9 in anticipation of additional modifications to be made early next week.
Inslee is expected to provide an update on the upcoming modifications on Thursday.
The Safe Start order was set to expire at midnight Wednesday without the extension.
The Safe Start proclamation was announced at the end of May, creating the state’s phased approach to reopening for individual counties.
Currently, 17 counties are in Phase 3 of the Safe Start plan and 17 are in Phase 2 — including Grant and Adams counties. Chelan and Douglas counties remain in a modified Phase 1 and Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties are in Phase 1.
As of June 30, more than 33,400 Washington residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,339 people have died. About 572,000 people have been tested with about 5.8 percent of the tests returning positive.
(2) comments
Doesn't that seem a bit ironic..... That Prince Inslee now refers to his orders as proclamations.
He believes he is President.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.