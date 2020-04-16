OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that social distancing efforts in the state have been successful in “flattening the curve” of the coronavirus outbreak and that if the trend continues, the state should be able to transition away from the broad restrictions that have been imposed since last month to more targeted efforts to protect vulnerable populations.
“This transition will not be a light switch on and off. It will be a dial,” Inslee said. “We will dial it up and down as the data suggests. It will be a phased approach.”
He said for industries like construction, it was possible they can be phased back in sooner if the curve continues going down dramatically. Several groups, including the Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council, and the Associated General Contractors of Washington, sent Inslee a letter this week asking for the resumption of projects that had already started before governor’s stay-at-home order was put in place last month.
Inslee said they were working with the construction industry “to figure out protocols to get back to full construction” but said he couldn’t give a time frame on when that will happen.
The stay-at-home order, which has already been extended once, is currently in place through May 4, though Inslee has warned that it is possible the order may have to be extended once again. Part of the equation is if the necessary testing and contact tracing is in place by then.
“The most difficult thing we face is the testing kit supplies for the testing,” he said. “This is a huge frustration for all of us.”
Inslee said they are awaiting the arrival of about a million test swabs and vials and test medium, and he said he has hopes about new FDA guidelines related to a less invasive swab test.
“That will really help us,” he said.
Inslee said he understands the frustration of people wanting things to go back to normal, but he expressed concerns about backing off of social distancing too soon and seeing that curve bound back up.
“Usually when you let up on a pedal of a car you slow down. That’s not what happens in this case,” he said. “If you let off the pedal of social distancing, you go backwards and fatalities increase. We cannot accept that.”
More than 10,700 people in Washington state have tested positive for the virus and more than 560 have died. The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and the vast majority recover. But it is highly contagious and can be spread by those who appear healthy and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
(6) comments
His only plan is to wait and see what happens while he continues to ruin healthy people's lives. Oh, and if CA or OR do something stupid, he'll make sure to one-up them. Everyone in this state has to get punished because of a few idiots or because of heavy population centers. How about the northeastern counties that have almost no cases and very few people? He's not making any kind of dramatic change there, but is ruining people's lives and freedoms. I liked hearing him whine about the burden of making (bad) decisions all falls on his shoulders when someone asked him about tromping all over our civil liberties. Nice answer, ol' mister duck-and-dodge.
Population of 7,800,000 - 10,700 positive infections assume that is double (21,400) - 560 deaths - unemployment over 5%.
You do the math.
5% unemployment?? UMMM NO.. Washington State is sitting at 13% right now with hundreds of thousands of unemployed people being told to wait until next week when the new unemployment system is updated at which time they will backdate those people's unemployment so add another 7 to 10% on top of the 13% current rate.
They are hiding all the true numbers and passing "executive orders" under this emergency proclamation to hide the real and true effects of locking down an economy.. It's only been 6 weeks.. Wait until all the free cash is used up and then the true costs and feelings of pain will start to be felt..
All of this to "SLOW DOWN" a virus that everyone will eventually get.. The Governors (started by Inslee) crashed the United States Economy, put us into a recession, Lost Washington state 10s of BILLIONS of dollars, will force 10 to 25% of Businesses to declare some form of bankruptcy protection, and has shown the world that the Government is totally incompetent..
There is NOT one positive thing that has come out of this strategy that Inslee initiated.. He says the curves flattening.. SO WHAT?? He didn't say we have a solution to this virus, he didn't say we have a cure, the moron didn't even say he has a plan, He just said he will "LET" the economy start running again ON HIS TIMELINE..
What a Democratic DICTATOR.. I truly HOPE that this economy does CRASHES soon (when you use Venezuela as a model though it takes 2 to 5 years but they didn't FORCE STOP the whole economy overnight so that's a huge unknown variable) then everyone will get see why Democratic objectives of Business concerns and people's employment being put behind "ideologies of perfectionism" are so flawed and dumb.. Without people working EVERYTHING else stops too..
Hopefully, we get some good from this and those are some online education solutions that will not rely on “face to face” classroom setting, allow students to learn at home, and reduce the taxpayer’s burden by not building costly and unnecessary buildings. The education secretary has already stated that we are probably NOT starting classes again in the fall so hopefully they come up with a state approved online learning program or private companies will develop one students can all flock to online schools instead. Maybe a silver lining in this cloud of crud from an out of touch Governor (in other countries we call them dictators but here they are named “governor’s with emergency powers”).
Just to update your numbers a little:
Washington has 7.5 to 7.8 Million population
Washington has ONLY 3.55 million (give or take) people who used to be employed (rest are children, students, or retired)
Of those 3.5 million almost 120,000 people are FULL TIME employees of the state
Washington state now has over 500,000 unemployment claims.. 15% of the working force..
With plants shutting down and employer's who were paying employee's wages now running out of money forcing to lay off employee's the number is only increasing EVERY week..
If we just keep everything open, imagine the benefits to the economy. Coffin sales will go through the roof. New business start-up will increase as proprietors of established businesses die. Grave diggers and estate lawyers will thrive. Given the contagiousness of this strain and its tendency to be transmitted uncontrollably (600 infected and contagious on the USS Roosevelt with almost none showing symptoms yet) it's certain that keeping businesses open would remove the weak from our society. Why not get a head start by killing off the older members of your own family. Or if you're vulnerable, why not just GO JUMP IN THE LAKE?
You must really be in the School Union. You are using the same analogy as schools use when wanting it their way.. DO THIS or YOU CHILD WILL SUFFERRRRRR.. Now your speech.. EVERYONE IS GOING TO DIE run to the CAVEEEEEEE.
No Chicken Little everyone is NOT going to die. People younger than 50 years old have an EXTREMELY small chance of the symptoms being more than mild to moderate.. When the symptoms are more than mild to moderate the chances of dying are so small they call it near zero.
90% of those being severely affected by this medically?? Those with pre-existing health issues.. If that is YOU then hunker down and wait for a vaccine that may or may not work.. We have a FLU vaccine and it STILL kills more people than the Coronavirus has yet.. (Supporting evidence that I rely on: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm )So what are you screaming about and what do you think is going to change in the near future??
1 thing that is changing is the government's ability to create mass hysteria and paranoia .. Cheburashka were you that worried about the Flu, car accidents, being killed by an asteroid as you are about this virus??
For the 99% of us that this VIRUS will never affect.. The government's actions are affecting 100% of US in an extremely negative way that will take YEARS if not decades to recover from..
Again if you are in a "vulnerable" class then please take all the precautions NOT only for this virus but for the other 50 things out there (including pollen) that could put you into the hospital and possibly succumb to from complications.
