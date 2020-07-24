SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday he is tightening restrictions throughout the state in restaurants and bars, for weddings and funerals, and at gyms in a further effort to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“I care about businesses opening and people getting back to work, but public health and economic activity go hand in hand,” Inslee said. “If we let this virus get even more out of control, it will have devastating effects on our health and on our economy.”
The rate of disease transmission has been increasing around the state with a spike in transmission among people in their 20s spreading into all age groups, he said.
The changes mostly affect indoor activities where the risk of virus exposure could be highest, officials said. For restaurants, indoor dining will be limited to members of the same household and alcohol service must end at 10 p.m. Bars, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries must close all indoor service, regardless of whether food is served, Inslee said. Those rules go into effect July 30.
Wedding ceremonies, both religious and secular, still will be allowed, while receptions will be prohibited. For all phases, the maximum indoor occupancy for weddings and funerals will be 20%, or up to 30 people, whichever is less, as long as 6 feet of distance can be maintained between households. Those changes also take effect July 30, but weddings and funerals within the next two weeks can take place under previous guidelines, Inslee said.
When it comes to fitness, Inslee said for counties in phase two, such as King County, only five people, not including staff, are allowed for indoor fitness services at a time. The restrictions include gyms, fitness studios, indoor pools, ice rinks, volleyball and tennis courts. Gyms in phase three counties must reduce occupancy to 25% and limit group fitness classes to 10 participants.
Businesses such as card rooms, bowling alleys and arcades now cannot open until phase four and indoor movie theater occupancy will be limited to 25% in phase three.
Also Thursday, State Health Department Secretary John Wiesman expanded the face covering mandate to include common spaces such as elevators and hallways in places such as apartment buildings, university housing, hotels and nursing homes. The new order takes effect on Saturday. A mandate is already in place requiring face coverings in public buildings and outdoors when 6 feet of space cannot be maintained.
“I know that many of us are tired and wish we could go back to the way we lived before the pandemic, but that is simply not the situation we are in right now,” Wiesman said.
The statewide eviction moratorium also will be extended again but details will come later, Inslee said.
“We do not take these steps lightly,” Inslee said. “We know every prohibition is a challenge for individuals and business owners. But we know that if we fail to act, we expose people and businesses to even greater risk down the line.”
With 766 additional COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, the state has surpassed 50,000 cases since the pandemic began. Nearly 1,500 people in Washington have died of complications from COVID-19.
(51) comments
Picking and choosing again...Lots of jobs lost..watch the suicide rate go up...and before one of you liberals get triggered and feel the need to scream..but but but Trump...I just want you to know in advance ..I dont care or value your opinion so keep it to yourself.....3...2..1. Fish on fish on
Person. Woman. Man. Camera. Tv. I am now qualified to lead the nation.
The GREAT communicator??? AWWW i'm honored..
People might not like my viewpoint but I support EVERYTHING I say..
But as far as the nonsense from all you HY PPOOOO CRITES.. Yeah I'm talking about YOU.. The one who is still "get paid" while not really "working".. The "educators" who are trying to teacher others then MOST of you have no qualifications to make online courses. The ones who are out shopping and complaining there are "so many people out". The ones who complain about people standing up for individual rights while people insist on their right to pass judgement.
What is wrong with you people?? Either stop the nonsense and admit what you are doing is no better or worse than someone else and your a hypocrite OR stay home and only leave is absolutely necessary for ESSENTIAL living supplies.. (A GARDEN HOSE is not essential living supply or home improvement projects are NOT ESSENTIAL)
HYYYY POOOOOO CRIIITTTEESSS
Am I gonna have to pull this car over? Don't make me reach back there.
Now shut up and get along or there will be NO FUDGSICLES.
Inslee has no plan, no clue about what to do, and is shooting in the dark to HOPE that he makes a less negative outcome so he can stand on that during election time. If you think Inslee is effective at controlling anything, you must have mental retardation.
Since he got elected does that mean over half the State is special needs??
Our protester friends over there in 206r land- are they exempt as they rampage nightly ?? just wondering--- same for Portland. exempt also ??
There is no political solution to a disease.
The medical community has outlined how to protect yourself, so follow their advice and go forward.
We cannot live in bunkers forever.
Smallpox much? The WHO decided to eradicate the disease through vaccination--a political move. By making a concerted effort to vaccinate nearly the entire global population, they have come close to completely eradicating the disease.
yep smallpox and polio.
Not so much with the cold or the flu.
Hygiene and distancing just like the flu
So you were wrong, right? There are political solutions to diseases.
Even your boy Trumpy has now endorsed masks and just canceled his Jacksonville rally because its a hot spot and not a good idea! Probably because he passed that amazing acuity test...
Person, woman, man, camera, TV
What a memory! I have no fears that President Beans will lead us to the promised land. Also are you going to acknowledge that the virus is outside of the United States as well correct?? And if so did all those other countries set up this conspiracy around their elections as well. Will it disappear there too after the election OR were they also setting this up in China labs just to get ole Trumpy out of office...
Sounds crazy huh?
He’s wearing a mask and cancelled Jacksonville because it’s a smart political move. If you think President “Beans”? and his 40+ years of feckless incompetence and zero achievement in Government is going to take you to the promised land, than I think you need to take an acuity test.
Do a little research Getreal, you see other countries shutting their school systems down?
@JBC: Wow, man. You need to do a little research before you "blurt." https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/apa.15432 "According to the United Nations Educational, Science and Cultural Organization, 194 countries had implemented country‐wide school closures by April 1, 2020, in an effort to combat the COVID‐19 pandemic. It is estimated that those closures affected 91.3% of students across the globe." Whoopsies!!!
Cheb, I bet you think you got me there, didn’t you? Yep, schools across the globe closed last April. They aren’t closing coming this Fall, which was my point. Rachael Maddow does it again.
@JBC: Oh. So you meant something entirely different from what you wrote. Well golly, that's quite the strategy, Mr. Humpty Dumpty. "'When I use a word,' Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, 'it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.'" Be careful up on that wall. The King's horses and men are busy in Portland right now. I could research the number of schools in other countries that are using pretty much the exact same strategy that the US is using, but you'd just say "When I said Fall, I meant Fall of 2021" or something similar. So as a Christian, what do you think of that Eighth Commandment?
You’re backtracking trying to save face, and you’re embarrassing yourself. Look what I wrote, you will see your error. It’s ok, I forgive you, Cheb.
Real rich coming from the guy who wrote that government is a verb. Etymology much?
@JBC: "You’re backtracking trying to save face, and you’re embarrassing yourself. Look what I wrote, you will see your error. It’s ok, I forgive you, Cheb." No, you're the one who is backtracking to save face and embarrassing yourself. Etc. Pretty easy to put out these unsupported assertions with no direct point. Kind of an ad hominem. Are you proud of this post? To me it seems sort of like a white flag. Like you're saying "I know you wrote something, but I choose not to respond to it because it's easier to wage generalized attacks than to write anything substantive." Tell me, coach--were you a schoolyard bully? I'm betting the answer is "yes."
Other countries are way better off than we are because they did the right things early! A little research are u serious? You dont know that? You dont know we have over 25% of the cases! Wow
And president beans is because he posed in the oval office with cans of Goya beans to back a supporter of his. And if he is changing his political stance to something he never believed in then he is not just a hypocrite but a liar too. Your just wrong but I hope you continue to OWN it
What other countries bro? Quick, look something up. Makes sense that the US would have 25% of the cases, we are the hub of the entire world. Funny you mentioned Trump and his changing political stance yet you are apparently a Biden supporter. Hahaha! He doesn’t even know what he stands for anymore he’s wavered so much. 40+ years in Washington, and yet he has the balls to complain about how bad this country is. Fool.
I will take Biden but Im not terribly excited about him to tell you the truth. I just want president beans gone......like Ive said in previous posts I would even take Bush back tomorrow instead of BEANS!
Were such a hub of the world that Canada and Europe wont let us in.....yeah were killing it
Sooo just more info that shows you are lost...........
I’m going to stop replying to you, it’s just not worth my time.
@JBC: It's tough when you spend your time trying to look better, and you end up looking worse. Maybe posting in general isn't worth your time.
You promise?
Restaurant and bar owners must be getting whiplash from trying to follow these rapidly changing requirements. They cannot possibly be making a profit and are likely approaching bankruptcy under the current rules. There is a lot of “science” that goes into deciding what size restaurant to buy or build, how much the rent or payment is, how much demand for service, how long it takes a customer to eat so you can turn the table and seat someone else, etc. I’m afraid hundreds of restaurants statewide will be forced to close forever.
Purely political. The Dem strategy to take out Trump is blatantly transparent, and it’s affecting lives in real time on both sides of the aisle. Guarantee if Biden wins, the virus will magically disappear within a month and things will reopen. Biden will be championed the conquering hero. Trump wins again and it will get worse, with the Lib governors and their marrow deep spitefulness and Party over People mandates. Resist. Fight back. Small businesses unite and community support rally around them. Get kids back to school and businesses open. This is pure sabotage, and Inslee isn’t even trying to hide it. Where is the science behind these decisions? Show it to me! Not one case in the world, not one, where a child has passed COVID onto a teacher! Show me where COVID passes through pool water. You can smell a fart through underwear and denim, but underwear on your face is supposed to be the answer? Obama/Biden ordered tests for the H1N1 to cease at the state level three months into that outbreak, life went on. The time to sit back and do nothing has passed.
Really?! Just be cool...u truly believe that it’s all political and everything will disappear after the elections?! How blind are u?? If that was the case does that mean all of the people including both mine and my husbands family members who have contracted it and a few of them who have even lost their lives due to the virus will magically come back to live then?! Tell me how the hell does that work? I would really like to know. And I’m sure millions of others who have lost loved ones would also love to hear how this is all fake and how we will get our loved ones back from the dead. WE ARE NOT SCIENTISTS WE ARE NOT DOCTORS WE DONT KNOW ANYTHING about this sort of thing. So instead of throwing a fit because someone said something that didn’t agree with, why not just leave it up to the experts and MAYBE, just MAYBE one day we will all find out the truth.
I’m sorry you lost loved ones, and I’m sorry people die because of this. Fact is, people die from a variation of all kinds of things. Cancer, flu, car wrecks, some things just can’t be prevented. The numbers are there, there is a very low percentage of people who actually die from this. That is a fact, and facts don’t care about people’s opinions. Millions are going to be impacted by job and business loss, millions of kids will be impacted by missing out on school, and millions will be impacted by policy that will come about that will pertain to all, because of a virus deadly to very few.
@JBC: How many times will you repeat this erroneous comparison? Yes, people die from cancer, flu, car wrecks. And it's true that these things can't be prevented. But they can be mitigated. The number of deaths can be significantly reduced. Cancer? The Government has taken on a strong role in the labeling and banning of particular carcinogens. Flu? The Government offers low-cost vaccines for those at risk. Car wrecks? The Government has laws against speeding, drunk driving, driving without a seat belt, etc. Your comparison of Covid to other causes of death simply demonstrate that the Government has been in the business of preventing death through supporting adequate precautions since the '60s.
Cheb, 1 in 5 will get skin cancer before they’re 70. Ban the sun! Nobody go outdoors!
Convenient that you commented on my list of things that are fatal to people, yet left out my main point of how very few it is actually lethal to.
@JBC: The implication was that there are fewer deaths BECAUSE the government took action to prevent those deaths. Maybe implications are too subtle for you.
@JBC: You wrote: "Guarantee if Biden wins, the virus will magically disappear within a month and things will reopen.: Really? That's pretty easy to say in July, but what are you going to do if that's not true? Believe me, I'm going to remind you that you said this in January of 2021, when I guarantee you that the virus will not have magically disappeared. And if it's purely political, why are GOP governors doing similar things? The GOP governor of Arizona reversed his decision to reopen bars. Florida's GOP governor went to a mask protocol for public interactions. New Jersey shut down restaurants because people weren't obeying protocols. So either you're wrong about this being politically motivated, or Republicans are waking up to the need to get Trump out of the Oval Office. As for your statement that not one child has passed COVID on to a teacher, where is there ANY documentation ANYWHERE of that kind of precision in vector tracing? Bob got it from Wanda? We seldom, if ever, get to that kind of precision. And I'm clutching my pearls over your disgusting use of farts as a metaphor (clutches pearls.) No--seriously--do you not know the difference between an aroma and virus-laden atomized water? I guess you're missing your sports, but a pandemic is not a spectator sport. This "shirts and skins" game you're playing with masks is deadly.
You do that Cheb, hold me accountable. If I’m wrong, I’ll own it, I have no problem with that. Republicans are playing politics, just like the Dems with their mask mandates and shutdowns, because they think it’s a smart political move. I think they are selling out. I have no problem ripping Republican leadership if I think they’re wrong, I don’t toe the party line. Fact is: cases are rising, deaths aren’t. Businesses are closing, jobs are being lost, for a overblown potency of a virus.
@JBC: So Republican governors are participating in a Democratic strategy to get Trump out of office because they think it's a smart political move? That's quite the sell-out. How about you triple-down on your error? That's always a good bet.
They’re trying to save this country by not getting Biden in office.
@JBC: Friend, I worry about you. Sometimes you make really good points, and sometimes you just dig in your heels and post nonsense that makes OpinionsCrossroad look like The Great Communicator. Have you ever looked back on your posts and noticed the discrepancies?
No, not really. Where am I off?
I expect backlash from you Cheb, comes with the territory. Not getting a whole lot from anyone else, though. If I was, I’d temper it down. Seems that people either agree with me, or don’t speak out agains what I’m saying.
@JBC: You said that Inslee's reaction to Covid was a Democratic political ploy to "take out Trump." Then I pointed out that Republicans were also participating in this reaction. Then you said that they are trying to save this country by not getting Biden in office. So they're trying to keep Biden out of office by participating in a Democratic ploy that is intended to "take out Trump?" Next, I expect you to start posting about having Skynet teach all of our classes.
@JBC: And note that not getting responses doesn't mean you do or don't have support. OPC and GeorgeWa both get limited responses because it's like arguing with a toaster.
Here you go, Cheb. The polls have not been kind to Trump, that is obvious to all. Trump isn’t dumb, he sees that masks and shutdowns are popular. He is abiding by that as to win back favor of people that might be on the fence. It’s called playing politics. The Republican governors see the same thing, they want Trump to win and want to be re-elected themselves, so they are doing what is of popular opinion, as to not sway votes to the Biden camp or Dem challengers in their own state. I did mention your tenacity a few weeks ago, and have noticed that immediately after you stopped be as such. You have mentioned I make good points sometimes, if you look back at it, you dont respond to quite a few of my challenges. I must be making quite a few more good points than you’re willing to admit. It’s ok, I forgive you.
*being
@JBC: "He is abiding by that as to win back favor of people that might be on the fence. It’s called playing politics. The Republican governors see the same thing, they want Trump to win and want to be re-elected themselves, so they are doing what is of popular opinion, as to not sway votes to the Biden camp or Dem challengers in their own state." So wait--you said it was a Democratic conspiracy. But when Republicans do it, it's suddenly effective political maneuvering because it's what the people want? You're tap dancing. And not very well. "You have mentioned I make good points sometimes, if you look back at it, you dont respond to quite a few of my challenges." You keep saying this, but I don't think it's true at all. Name a "challenge" that I haven't responded to. My recollection is that the only one I didn't respond to was when you made disparaging, comments about Job Corps students, who in my classes consistently outperform athletes. Your point was that some people with jobs used to be athletes. Like, wow. Some people with jobs used to be heroin addicts too. What does that prove? So what other points of yours did I allegedly ignore?
I had asked you if you were offended by people who wear apparel depicting the American flag. You were outraged over the thin blue line flag and was offended but when asked about the BLM and Antifa flag which depicted their own symbol on the American flag you went radio silent. Doubt you ever taught collegiate athletes at the Job Corps, so your assessment that regular students out there outperform the athletes is blatantly erroneous. It’s a strategy shift amongst politicians, Cheb. Shutdowns and masks are popular. I’m in the minority of that thinking, that’s fine. The fact remains that the worst cities right now, with infection, with violence, with poverty, are Liberal Democratic run cities. Now here is your chance to refute me on that.
@JBC: "I had asked you if you were offended by people who wear apparel depicting the American flag. You were outraged over the thin blue line flag and was offended but when asked about the BLM and Antifa flag which depicted their own symbol on the American flag you went radio silent." I'm offended by people who appropriate the American flag for their own divisive political causes. So yes, I'm offended by the BLM and Antifa flags if that is indeed what they are doing. People wearing the flag? If they're doing it to signal that their particular cause is more "American" than someone else's then I'm offended. That flag should unite, not divide. "Doubt you ever taught collegiate athletes at the Job Corps, so your assessment that regular students out there outperform the athletes is blatantly erroneous." I don't teach at the Job Corps. Job Corps students take classes from me, as do athletes. "It’s a strategy shift amongst politicians, Cheb." ???? How about some context. What is "it?" "Shutdowns and masks are popular." But you said they were a Democratic conspiracy. Why would supporting a popular cause be a conspiracy? I’m in the minority of that thinking, that’s fine. "The fact remains that the worst cities right now, with infection, with violence, with poverty, are Liberal Democratic run cities." Statistics please. That's a huge generalization. I bet you fifty bucks that I could look up the majority of those figures and find that Republican run cities are just as bad or worse. But what you do is make dozens of unsupported assertions per day--no statistics, no backing, and vague as can be--and then when you're questioned you say that I didn't understand your vague statement. So yeah--you aren't winning points. You're just tossing out so many, with so little backing, that it's impossible to respond to all of them.
Not that I needed to look up the fact that those dilapidated mosh pits of Seattle, Portland, LA, SF, Detroit, Chicago, New York we’re run by Liberal Dems, but for the sake of being thorough, I did just that. The Bezos run Wapo won’t do your point any favors, nor will the Guardian. Unlikely allies for me. Trump is encouraging mask wearing, that’s his new approach. Politically I think it is meant to calm the panicked public who are afraid.
