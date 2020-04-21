OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee will speak Tuesday evening and detail a plan for Washington state’s recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.
There have been mounting calls for Inslee to ease the state’s stay-at-home order after a weekend protest drew about 2,500 to Olympia. The governor’s stay-home order runs through May 4.
This week the sheriff of Franklin County told residents that he will not enforce Inslee’s directive or any guidelines “”that infringe on your constitutional rights.″
In response to the protest Sunday Inslee said he understood people’s frustrations but added “this is not the time to halt the progress we have made. I encourage everyone in our state to stay home, stay healthy and, if you need to go out, practice adequate physical distancing.”
Inslee’s Tuesday announcement on steps toward recovery is scheduled for 5 p.m. More than 585,000 people in Washington sought unemployment benefits just last week, with 143,000 people filing claims for the first time as businesses remain closed or with limited operations due to the stay-at-home order.
Also, Boeing this week is restarting production of commercial airplanes in the Seattle area, putting about 27,000 people back to work after operations were halted because of the coronavirus. The company will have employees wear face masks and other protective equipment.
