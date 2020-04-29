OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to give an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.
A press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Inslee will be joined by Vice Admiral Dr. Raquel Bono, director of Washington state COVID-19 health care response; Kathy Lofy, state health officer; and Katherine Guest, deputy intelligence section chief for the Washington State Emergency Operations Center.
Inslee’s chief of staff David Postman said Tuesday that Inslee could announce an extension of the state’s COVID-19-related stay-at-home order later this week. The order is scheduled to continue through May 4 although Inslee has said portions of it would be extended.
“We’re certainly going to try to share that as soon as we can,” Postman said during a news conference.
Inslee has loosened some restrictions to the stay-at-home order, including allowing low-risk construction to resume, and reopening fishing, hunting and golfing on May 5.
(1) comment
If you want to hear Inslee's speech early, just head on over to your nearest restroom and push the hand dryer button.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.