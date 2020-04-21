OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday the state will not be able to lift many of the stay-at-home restrictions implemented to fight the coronavirus by May 4, the date through which the current directive is currently in place.
And in an address to the state he said a return to public life will take a series of steps and that until several markers are met — including adequate testing and a vaccine — preventing an increase in new cases is still the main priority.
He did say the state health officer believes the spread of COVID-19 is likely declining in Washington state, based on data on hospitalizations, confirmed cases and deaths.
“This crisis has shaken all of us,” Inslee said. “Our difficult but necessary decisions in this fight have been painful for Washingtonians.
There have been mounting calls for Inslee to ease the state’s stay-at-home order after a weekend protest drew about 2,500 to Olympia. The governor’s stay-home order runs through May 4.
This week the sheriff of a county in eastern Washington state told residents that he will not enforce Inslee’s directive or any guidelines “”that infringe on your constitutional rights.″
In response to the protest Sunday Inslee said he understood people’s frustrations but said it was “not the time to halt the progress we have made.”
The Seattle area saw the nation’s first large COVID-19 outbreak, and so far Washington state has more than 12,280 confirmed cases and at least 682 deaths.
More than 585,000 people in Washington sought unemployment benefits just last week, with 143,000 people filing claims for the first time as businesses remain closed or with limited operations due to the stay-at-home order.
Also, Boeing this week is restarting production of commercial airplanes in the Seattle area, putting about 27,000 people back to work after operations were halted because of the coronavirus. The company will have employees wear face masks and other protective equipment.
Meanwhile, the commissioners of Franklin County in eastern Washington, along with the county sheriff, are defying Inslee’s stay-at-home order.
The three commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday that businesses in the county that includes Pasco could reopen immediately, the Tri-City Herald reported.
“As far as I’m concerned the county is open, and I’d encourage people within the law and within the parameters of their own safety — we’re adults, we can make decisions — to behave accordingly. That’s what I’m doing,” said Commissioner Brad Peck.
The commissioners, all Republican, decided to reopen their county one month after Inslee, a Democrat, announced the shutdown in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Franklin County Sheriff J.D. Raymond sent a letter to constituents on Monday in which he said he does believe the coronavirus pandemic is real and “needs to be dealt with appropriately.”
“I believe that social distancing and taking appropriate and proper steps to slow the spread of the virus and control its transmission is important,” Raymond said.
But Raymond, who has been sheriff for six years in the county of about 95,000 people, also said he believes that adults are capable of policing themselves.
Sheriffs in Michigan and Wisconsin have also said they won’t enforce social-distancing mandates.
Inslee2021
Inslee, Maduro, Duterte, Assad, Hussein, Adolf Hitler, Stalin, Mugabe, Gaddafi, Ceaușescu,...
Yeah why not -- They all destroyed their territory through stupidity, incompetance, and only seeing situations one sided..
Inslee -- He's just dumb and doesn't know what to do anymore --- Other than as JQP said,, DEFLECT DEFLECT DEFLECT.. The "STATE" is doing this NOT HIS DUMB ORDERS but the STATEEEEE... . It's the EVIL STATE... woooooooo
Very possible there will never be a vaccine! We don't even have a reliable Vaccine for the flue. It's called a flue shot. Wake up sheeple this guy only want to control us, he could care less about our well being.
Keep the west side closed and stay at home order over there. We're capable of policing ourselves. It's no wonder that the tri-cities area keeps growing, good for them.
That's good deflection stating that the 'state' won't be able to lift it's restrictions. It's HIM not the 'nebulous' state that shut everything down. Take responsibility for your actions, Jay.
I predict there will be more and more individuals, cities and counties defying Gov Inslee as he tries to prolong the stay home orders. People have a natural instinct for survival-these closures are killing their businesses and livelihoods.
