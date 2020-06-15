SPOKANE — Matt Shea is giving up his seat in the Washington House of Representatives, but he hasn’t given up his dream of creating a 51st state out of the eastern half of the state.
Shea spoke Saturday at a rally in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, that featured many prominent figures in the far-right “patriot” movement.
The Spokesman-Review reports that Shea vowed to continue pushing for the creation of a 51st state called Liberty, separate from liberal Seattle and the rest of western Washington.
Shea says he wants to put on the issue on the ballot for this November in every county in eastern Washington.
He also suggested that northern Idaho might be included in the new state.
The Republican from Spokane Valley did not file for reelection this year after House Republican leaders ousted him from their caucus for his far-right activities. Shea spoke at an event dubbed “Liberate America” that drew several hundred people to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds.
Other speakers included Idaho state Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard; Ammon Bundy, whose family has led armed standoffs against federal agents in Oregon and Nevada; and Joey Gibson, who leads a far-right group called Patriot Prayer that’s known for provoking fights at public demonstrations in Portland, Oregon.
(9) comments
Let us locals make our own decisions. I'm tired of the liberal left with more votes over there deciding our future.
Emotionally, I have to admit splitting from the west side is appealing. My preference would be a division along the Cascade Crest of Washington and Oregon still leaving us with 50 state. The west side Washington, the east side Oregon, vice versa, deciding which is which with a coin toss., Realistically, as stated earlier, the economics just aren't there. I can't envision a split into a new state working. Still, it's always nice to dream.
Matt Shea is not so great with numbers and should totally stick to whatever far right extremism he’s fawning over this week. Fact is, King County taxpayers exported $2.95 Billion to prop up the state’s other counties in 2016. Spokane County got $350 million more in resources than it gave back, as well as other assorted eastern WA counties. Fact is folks, we need the support of western WA.
That is not a true number, and the east can save money that the west side would not. At the end of biannual moneys will be spent wastefully just to get a new budget. It is true that the roads on the east side cost more to maintain but we would not have to support the ferry system anymore, great savings. So my point is that the numbers you talk about are not all correct.
Actually, I found that information on the WA State Office of Financial Management website. So wether you believe it or not is not really up for discussion. It’s actual fact. I didn’t pull the numbers out of a hat. It’s right there for any body to find with a little research ability.
If your only concern about your government is how much free sh*t you can get, then that's disturbing and you are part of the problem.
Me personally I want a government that respects the rule of law and respects Constitutional rights of the citizens. Neither one of which I am getting out of Washington State right now.
Look no further than the armed insurrection in Seattle right now being allowed to continue, versus that same government shutting down businesses because of COVID spread (which they can't control anyways).
@EphrataResident
I see you’ve blocked people from replying to which is in itself a bit weird but okay. You do you, boo.
Not sure where you got someone wanting free stuff in what I said, and I’m actually concerned you might be seeing things. I’ll play into your logic for a moment though and point out that most counties in eastern WA are indeed getting free stuff. You see, western WA takes in a ton of revenue for our state. So much so that they have leftover which gets distributed to other parts of the state that don’t generate as much as they use. (Revenues and expenditures) so Eastern WA is getting free stuff from western WA because we don’t take in as much as we spend. Does that make sense. Gosh, I hope it does. Not sure I can make it more clear than that. So please don’t reply. Your input is no longer warranted.
I can agree that we need some support from the west side and there are many West side counties that would love to be included. I hope that can happen. As far as money you have got to be a special kind if you think Matt does all the math by himself.
Logical decisions not far right activities. We need to replace every republican senator and representative on the east side who hasn't publicly supported Matt!
