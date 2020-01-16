OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials said Thursday more cases of severe vaping-related lung disease have been confirmed in Washington state, bringing the total number to 23,
All of the confirmed cases have a history of using e-cigarettes or vapor products.
KOMO reports eight cases have been confirmed in King County, four in Snohomish County, three in Spokane County, two in Kitsap County, two in Yakima County and one each in Clark, Klickitat, Mason and Pierce counties.
Five are in their teens, six are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, three are in their 40s and two are in their 70s. Thirteen are male and 10 are female.
No deaths have been reported from vaping in Washington state.
Three of the patients reported using THC products only, nine reported using nicotine products only and six used both. The rest are unknown or not confirmed.
More than 2,600 people nationwide have been diagnosed with a vaping-related lung illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fifty-seven people have died.
The CDC says that vitamin E acetate found in e-cigarettes and vapes has been identified as a strong culprit in the outbreak of vaping illnesses. However, they say they are investigating other substances that could be contributing to the illnesses.
(2) comments
This story is propaganda. Meant to manipulate how people think. I dont vape, i dont smoke and by no means am I supporting vaping but this article tries to paint it as dangerous when in fact it is extremely safe product, relatively speaking. It is a safe alternative to tobacco by comparison. 480,000 people die annually from tobacco vs 2,600 are having lung complications by vaping. No deaths at all from vaping but very small percentage of lung problems. How is this even a comprison? 480,000 people die annually! Vaping is a miracle cure when you look at the numbers. So why would anyone publish an article like this?....... Big tobacco has lost billions because of vaping and if they can somehow skew the publics perception of vaping into believing it's as dangerous as smoking, they just might get some of the people vaping to switch back to traditional tobacco. This article is what modern propaganda looks like and it should identified as such.
This article should be listed as a paid advertisement for tobacco instead of being hidden under the cloak of "news".
There must be fewer than 23 cases of smoking related lung injuries for this to be news.
You know, there's thousands of cases of stupidity in this state. Why can't we fix that? It's a bigger epidemic!
