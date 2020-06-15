SEATTLE — The Washington Department of Health says coronavirus infections are on the increase in the eastern and western sides of the state.
The situation report says state epidemiologists have seen a particularly large increases in Benton, Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties, but said the latest data through the end of May indicates likely increases in infections across the state.
“The trend we’re seeing point to the critical importance of actions we can all take, like staying six feet apart and wearing cloth face coverings whenever we’re in public, as well as a need for increased response in these harder-hit areas,” stated Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer at the Department of Health. “We’re working closely with the Governor’s Office, local officials and partners to identify additional ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in these regions. Every single person in our state can and must do their part to help by following public health recommendations.”
The results, the report says, includes increases in coronavirus transmission over Memorial Day weekend, but not infections that may have occurred during recent protests that have drawn tens of thousands of people together in cities and towns across the state.
Gov. Jay Inslee warned that the report indicates that “cases and deaths will soon increase substantially if COVID-19 continues to spread at the current levels.”
“Washingtonians have done the hard work to flatten the curve on COVID-19 and we know this has been tremendously difficult for families, businesses and communities over the past few months,” the governor said.
He said outbreaks in Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties are of “particular concern” and said he joined scientists and health and political leaders in those communities during a conference Saturday.
The DOH report states that six Washington counties -- Yakima, Klickitat, Benton, Franklin, Spokane and Stevens -- have not yet reached their peak number of COVID-19 cases.
Washington state has reported 25,538 positive COVID-19 cases at least 1,213 deaths.
(4) comments
Also, I read a study says that people who have had vaccines for the flu are turning up positive for Corona 19 and not actually having it.
Why aren't we getting the complete story? A second grader could provide better information. What are the age groups? How many are hospitalized? Is there a significant number of new testing? And the list goes on.
Probably cause of the mass crowds of domestic terrorists gathering and spreading the disease. Hope they all get charged for their acts of domestic terrorism and aiding the pandemic.
I suspect a lot more testing is being done now to explain this so-called increase. The other day MSM was moaning about 1600 new cases in Arizona, but only one was even hospitalized! The mortality rate does not appear to be increasing at all. Does anyone have any details on whether they have increased the amount of testing during the past month or so here in Grant County? Beware of the hype folks. There are powerful agendas at play on behalf of the Dems and Big Pharma. You have to be seriously unhealthy or in hospice care to die from this. Wouldn't it be nice of God let us live forever? Let's get real and push back against this fear-mongering.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.