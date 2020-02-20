OLYMPIA - State Senate Democrats killed legislation to keep nursing homes open, opting instead to push voting rights for felons who haven’t paid their debt to society.
“It is a travesty that some of the most dangerous, hideous felons in the state would have their voting rights resorted before we would take a look at taking better care of some of the most frail people in the state of Washington,” said Senate Republican Leader Mark Schoesler.
Senate Republicans tried to end debate on a bill that would allow felons to vote when they leave prison, even if they’re still under state supervision and haven’t paid restitution.
Senator Ann Rivers says that measure should be stopped to send a message to victims, especially those of violent sex crimes.
“That was has been committed against them is so heinous and so horrible that this right will be revoked until full restitution is met.”
Republicans wanted to use the remaining time before a key cutoff to revive a bill to help financially strapped skilled nursing facilities, but Democrats wouldn’t have it.
(2) comments
What does that tell you. That democrats want to support their own kind.....Criminals. You can bet that criminals vote democrat or the democrats would not want the criminal vote legalized. They stand to gain political power by supporting criminals with lighter sentences and an overall reduction in personal responsibility for actions. Its right here in black and white! Apply some logic! Democrat, liberal, crime. Those three go hand in hand.
why would any society want their people that had a lower sense of their own compass to have any say in their future?
