SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Both Washington State University and Eastern Washington University are moving most classes online because of the coronavirus.
Professors at both schools will teach by live video conferencing and prerecording lectures.
The Spokesman-Review says the move will affect tens of thousands of students at the two schools.
Both universities announced the shift to online instruction Wednesday, shortly after Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency order banning all gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties. The University of Washington and Western Washington University previously took the same step.
The shift will apply indefinitely to all five of WSU’s campuses: Pullman, Vancouver, Everett, Spokane and the Tri-Cities. Most WSU students will not gather in classrooms when they return from spring break on March 23.
At EWU, based in Cheney, the changes are effective immediately.
WSU and EWU are not shutting down their campuses. Dormitories, dining halls and other facilities at both schools will remain open. Employees are expected to continue working .
