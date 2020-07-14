OLYMPIA — Washington officials have reduced the number of coronavirus deaths in the state by 39.
The News Tribune of Tacoma reported that the state Department of Health reported 1,101 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday — bringing the total to 41,757 — but revised the number of deaths down to 1,399 from the previous 1,438 after determining 39 deaths to be from natural causes.
“We will continue to update death counts as additional information on cause of death is received,” the state said.
King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 12,077 cases and 624 deaths, followed by Yakima County, which has reported 8,325 cases and 180 deaths.
In north central Washington, eight COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Grant County, seven in Chelan County, three in Douglas County, eight in Kittitas County and two in Okanogan County. No deaths have been reported in Adams County.
It would be nice if they gave the negative results too.
Accuracy is important. But don't expect any from a Inslee supporter.
So they shouldn't revise their numbers down in the name of accuracy? I guess that's what Trump would do. He'd change the numbers to what he wanted them to be, using a Sharpie.
@cheb.. Do you EVER not defend what the Government does?? They first "cooked" the books by listing most deaths on the Coronavirus whether it was the contributing cause or not, now they got caught doing that (basically hand in the cookie jar) and now they are saying with innocent smiles oh we didn't mean it like that and we will adjust the numbers..
Really??? MOST places you get caught cooking the books you are faced with fines and/or thrown into jail (Like the Metal lab worker who was forging metal tests for her Employer's US Navy contract because she thought the metal didn't need to pass such stress tests and was "good enough").. Work for the Government and it's like oh they are ok and didn't truly mean to purposefully falsify the results..
AMAZING simply AMAZING!!
They didn't "get caught." They used their own system of checks and balances to ensure that the count was accurate. This was all explained, every step of the way. Why do I defend Government decisions? I don't. Pretty much anything done by Trump, I go against. I do defend decisions that match my predominantly liberal politics, and generally that's what gets attacked on Ifiber.
@cheb[rolleyes][rolleyes][rolleyes] WTFE
@OPC: Here's your refrigerator note: "Make crazy point. Lose argument. Start trolling. Repeat."
Better yet, draw new numbers using faeces smeared on the wall.
PS. don't huff sharpies either. You can't spare the gray matter.
