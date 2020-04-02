SEATTLE - Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday extended the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order an additional month, through May 4, in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
The order to keep non-essential businesses closed and most of the state’s residents home was set to expire April 6. Inslee announced the extension during a press conference Thursday afternoon as more than 6,000 statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, with more than 250 deaths.
In recent days, Inslee had been signaling that his initial stay-at-home orders from March 23 would be extended. The new proclamation extends the original order from two weeks to six weeks. Under previous actions taken by Inslee in response to the coronavirus outbreak, all bars, dine-in restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities in the state with more than 7.5 million residents have been closed even longer, since March 17.
He said the state’s efforts to date have been robust “but we have an obligation to ourselves and to our loved ones to recognize this is a hard road ahead of us.”
All businesses other than those deemed essential — a long list that includes grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, and gas stations — will need to remain closed until May 5. All public and private gatherings will still be prohibited and people will continue to be required to stay home unless they are pursuing an essential activity, like shopping for groceries, going to a doctor’s appointment, or going to work at an essential business. People can still go for walks, runs and bike rides outside if they maintain a six-foot distance from others.
Violation of the order is a gross misdemeanor, but the governor’s office has said the goal is education, not to arrest people. Earlier this week, the state released a website where people can report violations of non-essential businesses operating. Inslee said residents should not call 911 to report individuals or private group who are not following the proclamation, but should instead contact local law enforcement.
The news of businesses having to stay closed another month comes the same day the state’s Employment Security Department said that a record number of people filed for unemployment benefits last week.
ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said Thursday that last week’s number of new claims — 181,975 — is a 3,513% increase over the same week in 2019, calling it a “mind-boggling number.”
Including the ongoing weekly claims previously filed, the agency saw roughly 350,000 cumulative claims come into its claims center last week, LeVine said. She said that more than $67 million in unemployment benefits have been paid out since March 15.
That cumulative number is expected to grow as additional new claims related to the impacts of COVID-19 are filed in the coming weeks, she said.
Most of us will get exposed sooner later and most of us will survive. Inslee knows this. Gee I wonder what his goal is?
Please stay at home Lu.
I missed Inslee's end goal during his speech. Did I hear him say, 'total control' at all?
Good. Now please tell the folks at Wal-Mart to start enforcing some sort of distancing the way they do at Safeway. The place in Moses Lake is a hazard - I won't go back if at all possible.
@Lu... I can't stop shaking my head at the irony of your post.. Correct me if I'm wrong, ok? Your complaint is that during the "STAY-AT-HOME" order that when YOU went outside and then went to Wal-Mart to go shopping with the other 150 people in the store and your complaint is they aren't "enforcing some sort of distancing"??
If you were that worried about contracting this disease then you should have stayed home because I will guarantee you there were in that store who were Coronavirus carriers. Some prilimary studies are saying there a high number of carriers who have extremely mild symptoms they don't realize they are a carrier and there are also studies saying that around 20% of carriers are asymptomatic, meaning they show no signs being ill. So you went to Wal-mart and had a high chance of being exposed to it. Did you wipe off those groceries and other items you touched after people walked by couching on them and handling them before they put them back onto the shelf??
So if the you or the Government really cared about this disease spread then they and you would order a 100% stay at home order, there would be no travel outside of the house for any reason.. This nonsense order allowing fast food restaurants to stay open for "TAKE OUT" --- REALLY?? How does the government know if a fast food worker is not infected?? Answer: They don't care because they know MOST people will only experience mild to moderate associated with this disease.. Or in this case you can go shopping for groceries, hardware, fast food, booze, weed, and even go to the bank.. If the government was really that concerned about it then EVERYONE would order to stay home and if you were caught outside you'd be beaten as any country under martial law when citizens defy the powerful government and then ordered to pay like a 1000 fine to the cops who were forced to beat you..
Me personally I don’t care.. I think this is whole thing is being overblown but the consequences are going to be real. Several businesses will file for bankruptcy because who can afford to pay months upon months of bills without money coming in? Thousands and Thousands of people will lose their jobs permanently as businesses close and other businesses discoverer the liabilities of having human workers.. I’d say watch the personal bankruptcies soar but with the money the feds and the states are pouring into everyone you’d be a fool to not be better off after this is over if they keep pumping TRILLIONS into our wallets. 3 Grand for most families.. If you are unemployed then you will be making 800 to 1000 dollars a week.. If you feel sick then you can “self-quarantine” yourself for 14 days and the Washington State Sick leave will pay for your time to stay at home. Everyone mias well jump on the bandwagon and get every dollar they can from this, right?
So as the Governor drives the state’s economy into the toilet with his fear mongering rattling of how this disease is going to kill everyone and how people are walking around stores in full body suits “protecting” themselves and afraid of their own neighbors and neighbors are turning neighbors in for having a family barbeque.. I really laugh at how dumb everyone looks running around acting like your cloth mask and food makers’ grade plastic gloves are going to make a difference to this disease. MOST of you don’t even know anyone who has this disease because for 99% of us… It’s only a minor issue that we will get mild symptoms..
