SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state sued Johnson & Johnson on Thursday, claiming the company was negligent when it used deceptive marketing to say the drugs were effective for treating pain and were unlikely to cause addiction.
The multinational company that supplies raw materials used to make opiates drove the pharmaceutical industry to recklessly expand the production of opioids to the point where there was more than a two-week supply of daily doses for every person in the state, the lawsuit says.
“The human toll is staggering,” state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said at a news conference. “Opioids have torn apart Washington families, overburdened our health care system and caused an epidemic of addiction we are struggling to contain. Johnson & Johnson must be held responsible for the damage it caused.”
The lawsuit, which seeks civil penalties and damages, was filed in King County Superior Court. It says the company violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act, was negligent and a public nuisance.
Washington is also asking that the company forfeit profits made in the state as a result of its behavior. Ferguson said that figure is in the millions of dollars.
Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary named in the lawsuit, said its opioid marketing was ’’appropriate and responsible.″
“Janssen provided our prescription pain medicines for doctors treating patients suffering from severe pain and worked with regulators to ensure safe use – everything you’d expect a responsible company to do,″ its statement said.
Ferguson said prescriptions and sales of opioids in Washington increased more than 500 percent between 1997 and 2011. He said that in 2011, at the peak of sales, more than 112 million daily doses of all prescription opioids were dispensed ,
In November a judge in Oklahoma finalized an order directing Johnson & Johnson to pay that state $465 million to address the opioid crisis.
The judge said the company and its subsidiaries helped fuel the crisis with an aggressive and misleading marketing campaign that overstated how effective the drugs were for treating chronic pain and understated the risk of addiction.
(5) comments
I wonder if the FDA signed off on this?
Everyone needs someone to blame it seems.
The problem is that certain companies were willing to misrepresent known risks and make false claims to the doctors claiming that synthetic drugs would not be addictive as their more natural counterparts had been. That some doctors completely bought into that does concern me more than a little. Consumers then make the decision based on the commercials and doctors prescriptions. Some of these big corporations may be willing to lie knowing that they can make billions and getting their hands slapped for a couple million. I hate how so much is run judicially, in my mind that is not right. However these big corporations have to be kept in check. The opioid epidemic is the largest of my lifetime and was created on false pretenses. Watching the affects is devastating and includes so many families and all of our communities. This really is a complicated situation that is wrong on so many levels. Unfortunately suing is also not going to fix the problem, shortly we’re likely to hear how the funds are distributed. Honesty is at the heart of the problem and each of us needs to be more so to overcome this kind of problem from the ground up.
Following in the footsteps of other liberal enclaves like Oklahoma. 🤣 If they advertised deceptively and profited, they should pay. The opioid crisis is a huge burden on taxpayers.
Now I understand...this is how WA is going to make up for it's deficit in gas tax by suing everyone/everything they can.
I'm gonna ask Ferg to sue my spoon for making me fat.
Just like the gun grabbers, blame the co. that makes 'em and remove all responsibility from the Drs. and users. Pathetic!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.