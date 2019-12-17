SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state has sued the Trump administration over its practice of arresting people at courthouses for immigration violations, saying it interferes with the state’s authority to run its judicial system.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle. It says when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents patrol courthouse hallways and parking lots it deters crime victims and witnesses from testifying and interferes with criminal prosecutions.
A similar lawsuit by prosecutors in Massachusetts has resulted in a preliminary court order blocking immigration agents from making civil arrests at courthouses there. The administration has appealed that order.
The University of Washington’s Center for Human Rights said in a report in October that it had documented 51 reported immigration arrests at courthouses in the state since 2016. The researchers said they believe many more arrests have happened, but that it has been difficult to document them because ICE refused to release the information. Research showed at least nine arrests outside courthouses in Adams County and 12 in Grant County.
The Washington Supreme Court has also asked federal immigration authorities to stop making courthouse arrests.
Ferguson scheduled a news conference to discuss the case.
Now this is just funny.. Washington State Attorney General is suing another Government entity for enforcing laws in the Court Houses.. Does this mean if someone with a Warrant out for their arrest goes into a courthouse to pay a speeding ticket then they can just walk out with no fear of being arrested for their arrest warrant?? I think what I read is the Government is saying It's ok if you break the law just as long as it's not a law we are enforcing at the moment.. HEY MAYBE SOMEONE can sneak in a HUGE SHOP since they aren't looking anymore?!!
No. It means that someone with a warrant out for not paying a speeding ticket will now not go to the courthouse to pay off that speeding ticket because they're afraid of being arrested. It means that someone who is testifying against a person who was hiring undocumented workers will now not testify because they're afraid of being arrested. And your sad little attempt at trolling in that last sentence just shows what a pathetic person you are.
The liberal troller is back, if they are here illegally they should be arrested, it is that simple.......
