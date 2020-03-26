OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has temporarily closed recreational fishing and shellfishing statewide in the wake of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
The closure is expected to last until at least April 8. WDFW will re-evaluate on April 6 whether the closure needs to be extended.
“This is not a decision we take lightly, but it’s the right thing to do for the health and well-being of Washington families,” stated WDFW Director Kelly Susewind. “Monday’s extraordinary order for the residents of our state to stay home requires all of us to work together to ensure these measures have the intended effect.”
Fishery managers have reported anglers crowding fishing spots as COVID-19 concerns have continued.
“We’ve seen an uptick in outdoor recreation at some locations in recent weeks as people have looked for ways to get outside,” WDFW Fish Program Director Kelly Cunningham stated. “We’ve had reports of crowded boat ramps and busy fishing on some rivers, which runs counter to the governor’s direction to stay home and practice social distancing.”
WDFW Enforcement officers remain on duty and will be enforcing the closures.
All state-managed parks, wildlife areas and water access areas are also closed, along with camping and other overnight accommodations on state recreation lands.
Wow. Evidently, if iFiber doesn't like some of the comments that a story produces, they just delete the whole thing and repost the story without the comments. Amazing.
They need to close the restaurants too! Prepard food/fast food is not (by any means) necessay. Sacrificing a delivery driver to the virus so you dont have to make dinner is ridicules. The virus is alive on surfaces for 17 days the people preparing and delivering ARE spreading the virus to your door. To think we can't fish alone but we can have prepared food delivered, for convenience, is showing how ill prepare they are to handle this situation.
So I can go to work, go get pot to smoke, and go to the grocery store (all with other people around), but I can't go to a lake by myself and get food. Inslee and this whole stay home order are a joke.
