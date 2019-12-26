NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police is asking for the public’s help to find the person or people who killed three cow elks and left them to waste in North Bend.
Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that police said in a Facebook post that three cow elks were found the weekend of Dec. 14 shot with archery equipment and left to die in the area behind Ken’s Truck Town Diner in North Bend.
Two of the elks were found with matching arrows, while the third elk was found with a different type of arrow and broad head.
Anyone with information is asked to call WDFW at 360-902-2936.
Police say that those who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward or bonus points for special permit hunting opportunities.
That's sick. Killing things just because you like to kill things is truly disgusting.
