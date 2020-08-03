WENATCHEE - Former Chelan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Axel died on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Axel, who was retired from the sheriff’s office in 2017 after five years of service, passed away at home, the sheriff’s office stated.
“Thank you K9 Axel for serving and protecting your fellow deputies in the lightest of day and the darkest of night. Rest easy pup,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.
During his tenure, Axel had the most captures of any of the current K9s in Chelan County. He was trained in apprehension, tracking and evidence-based searches, and assisted the local multi-agency tactical team.
Axel continued to reside with his handler, Deputy Mike Lamon, following his retirement.
It's a dog it was trained to attach citizens.
