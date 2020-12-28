LEAVENWORTH - Deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday night in Leavenworth that left a man injured.
At about 11:15 p.m., a group of Wenatchee residents reported an adult male in one of their vehicles had been shot in the abdomen. The group reported they were near the Leavenworth DOT parking lot, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was located and taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Prior to police arriving on scene, a small blue car was reportedly seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed on Highway 2 heading toward Wenatchee.
While the ambulance was taking the victim to the hospital, the same blue car reportedly approached the ambulance near Dryden, flashing its lights at the ambulance and keeping pace at more than 70 mph.
The ambulance pulled over near the Pinnacles after deputies caught up and stopped the blue car. Deputies say the gunshot victim was in the blue car when he was shot. A bullet hole was located in the right rear quarter panel, according to the sheriff’s office.
The blue car was impounded for a search warrant and deputies continue to investigate the shooting. The sheriff’s office believes the shooting was a targeted attack. No suspects are in custody.
