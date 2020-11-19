EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Thursday reported six additional COVID-19 deaths.
All six deaths were Chelan County residents, including four women — three in their 70 sand one in her 80s — and two men — one in his 60s and one in his 70s, according to the health district.
Chelan County is now up to 28 confirmed virus deaths. Douglas County remains at seven.
“CHD would like to remind everyone of the importance of all public health precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone can have COVID-19 and not know they are contagious. Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, continue to mask up, social distance and avoid group gatherings,” health district officials stated.
(1) comment
As an American I resent all of this BS about purple tiers and loss of freedom. Its B.S and time for a Tea Party...
