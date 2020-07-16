CHELAN - The state Department of Labor & Industries has ordered the Slidewaters water park in Chelan to close immediately and issued a fine for violating the state’s Safe Start order.
The Department of Labor & Industries delivered an “Order and Notice of Immediate Restraint” on Thursday, directing the waterpark to cease operations until the business is approved under the state’s orders, which would likely happen under Phase 3 of the reopening plan.
After an inspection earlier this week, Slidewaters also faces a fine of nearly $10,000
Labor & Industries inspectors were on site on July 9 to open an inspection after the company reportedly disregarded other attempts to get them to close. Slidewaters’ owners reportedly would not allow inspectors inside the facility but the state noted that the park was open and visitors were paying to get inside.
The state had received numerous complaints about Slidewaters starting back on June 18. The park reopened June 20 at 50 percent capacity. The state contacted Slidewaters to confirm it was open and to notify them they were in violation of Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders.
Labor and Industries also sent a letter to Slidewaters on June 29 directing them to close.
“For our state to win the fight against COVID-19, we all need to pull together and do what’s right for our communities,” stated Anne Soiza, assistant director in charge of L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “Businesses are required under the law to protect the health and safety of their employees. This company clearly knows what the Safe Start requirements are, but is choosing to ignore them, putting workers and the community at risk.”
Slidewaters owner Robert Bordner told iFIBER ONE News the company plans to put out a statement on Friday.
The Tyrant's Office said, " This company clearly knows what the Safe Start requirements are, but is choosing to ignore them, putting workers and the community at risk.”
But yet the community members still chose to partake in their activities fully knowing the environment they were entering and workers of their own free will came to partake in employment.. Sounds super suspicious and overly bearing of a dangerous employer to me BATMAN (almost a slave owner mandating people come OR ELSE)
SHUT UP!.....water parks are not a priority...sorry its not that big a deal too many people are losing jobs to worry about a hardcore water park closure, 4 owners how I feel somehow, someway, will put food on the table. They like other entitled entities dont want people to say NO to them and I hope they are fined right up the poop bucket!!!
