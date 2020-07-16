CHELAN - Slidewaters has filed an appeal after a federal judge this week dismissed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lake Chelan water park filed an appeal on Wednesday, a day after U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice ruled that the governor’s emergency power granted by the state Legislature “clearly encompasses an outbreak of a pandemic disease.”
“Even if Plaintiff had identified a constitutionally protected interest upon which the emergency proclamation infringes, the infringement is justified by the ongoing public health emergency caused by COVID-19…” Judge Rice continued. “That Plaintiff and a representative of the local health district believe the Plaintiff can operate its business in a way that minimizes the spread of COVID-19 does not establish that the Governor’s emergency proclamation is unreasonable, overly broad, or unequally applied…It is not the Court’s role to second-guess the reasoned public health decisions of other branches of government.”
Slidewaters filed the lawsuit against Inslee and the state Department of Labor and Industries on June 8, seeking to overturn Inslee’s COVID-19 emergency orders and remain open during the pandemic. A judge previously rejected the water park’s motion for a temporary restraining order that would have lifted the state’s emergency mandates.
Slidewaters reopened June 20, operating at 50 percent capacity, without the state’s approval. Chelan County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan, and water parks are not allowed to operate until Phase 3.
Slidewaters’ opening brief in the appeal, filed with the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, isn’t due until Sept. 18. According to Slidewaters’ website, the water park is scheduled to close for the season on Sept. 7, although the date could change.
The state is seeking a declaratory judgement in Chelan County Superior Court that Slidewaters’ conduct violates Inslee’s proclamation, and an order instructing the water park to cease operations during the emergency orders. The state is also seeking to recoup costs and attorney fees.
