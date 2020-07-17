CHELAN - The owner of Slidewaters water park in Lake Chelan says it will lay off its 150 employees and suspend its season after the state issued a fine and ordered the waterpark to close on Thursday.
“Even though Slidewaters’ legal battle against the State of Washington continues with an appeal to the Ninth Circuit Court and a case pending in the Chelan Superior Court, we have no choice but to lay off our 150 employees and suspend our season effective Monday, July 20, 2020,” owners Robert and Burke Bordner stated in a press release on Friday. “This is because of the extraordinary and unfair harm and suffering being brought upon us from the actions of Governor Jay Inslee and the Department of Labor and Industries.”
Slidewaters was issued a Notice of Immediate Restraint to close immediately and faces a nearly $10,000 fine from the state Department of Labor & Industries for violating the state’s Safe Start reopening order. The Bordners say continuing to operate past July 20 “will compromise our legal battle as law-abiding citizens, expose us to more crippling fines and create the possibility of criminal charges that would potentially include imprisonment.”
Slidewaters reopened at 50 percent capacity on June 20 as Chelan County was in a modified Phase 1 of the state reopening plan. Waterparks are not allowed to open until Phase 3. L&I officials say the park was contacted several times and were notified of the violation of reopening.
“Having Slidewaters’ season reduced down to 30 days of limited operation has us facing the serious possibility of not being able to reopen our doors next year,” the owners stated. “We feel very fortunate that with the federal Paycheck Protection Program and Small Business debt-relief program -- plus 30 days of operation — we have been able to support our employees and their families, pay many vendors, as well as cover most of our operating expenses. However, with the suspension of the season, we have no way of knowing how we will be able to cover expenses moving forward, so we could be forced to permanently close the gates. We sincerely hope that this will not be necessary, and that we can continue to provide the residents of Washington with an outlet for safe, clean, healthy family fun for years to come. We are truly overwhelmed and touched by the support from our team members, families, friends and our amazing guests, throughout these trying times, and we will be doing everything possible to honor their support by fighting for our business and for the right of citizens.”
The Bordners say they will continue to operate the waterpark through Sunday at 50 percent capacity.
“After operating for 30 days and seeing all our team members remain healthy, with no contact tracing of the virus back to us from any guests, now more than ever we stand behind our Clean & Safe Plan,” the Bordners continued. “For four weeks we have offered a safe place for families to escape the stress of 2020 and live, laugh and enjoy life again. It is with tremendous sadness that we face the reality that after 38 years of offering a place for family recreation, Sunday could be our last operational day ever. We pray that our story will be a cautionary tale against Big Government and over-reaching politicians preaching the need for a Utopian society in which respect for others, hard work and caring for your neighbor are no longer the responsibility of the citizens, but taken on as the duty of the controlling government.”
It's terrible that things like this happen, but it's also unfair to reward the people who break the law while others are obeying and respecting it.
The water park, which does not employ anything close to 150 people, is not "suspending its season."
There was no season, per state guidelines for business operations of its type during the Covid-19 outbreak.
All that is being suspended is an illegal business operation for the purpose of profit -- no different than drug dealing, human trafficking or selling child pornography.
Sympathy for such "operators" underscores the hypocrisy of domestic extremists' call for "law and order." When it suits their purposes.
That’s off the charts moronic...
Such illicit "business activities" have been deemed prosecutable because of their deleterious effect upon society, and the exploitation of people for the purpose of financial gain.
The criminal Slide operators knowingly helped spread Covid-19, and intentionally exploited children in that spread as a result of their criminal business, for the purpose of profiting from the spread of disease in our society.
They should and will be held liable for compensatory and punitive damages for any sickness, suffering and/or death resulting from the operation of their illegal business. There is no legal shield for damages perpetrated in the commission of a crime.
You’re losing it, Jack. Psych eval STAT.
So you’re suggesting the owner made up the 150 employee number? Why would he do that? No season? Says who? If you read the article they had a 30 day operating window that now evaporated. Wanting to open a business to provide financial support to his family and his employees, while providing a source of escape and entertainment to his community, that no one is forced to go to, and you lump him in the same category as human traffickers and child pornographers. Shameful.
The Slide criminal pronounced his own "30-day" window of profit-taking for his illicit activity, which at no time this year has been authorized by state order to invite customers to hold "Covid Parties" like a common drug peddler in a crack house.
Interestingly, right-wing domestic extremists in US Congress are seeking protections from liability for such criminals. While the extremists' leader sends government goons to "disappear" citizens from the streets. "Law and Order," indeed. For some, apparently.
Drugs are bad, Trumpus.
Republicans in Congress are going to bat for small business owners that are subjected to unconstitutional shutdowns. That’s what they’re elected to do, protect the constitution. Over 50 straight days of protesting and chaos in Portland, how long did you expect this to go on before Federal interaction? Feckless Democratic leadership as usual letting another city be torn to shreds. Doubt anyone will miss those that are being “disappeared” as you say.
Since you like to use biblical metaphors in your ranting lately, would you say Portland is Sodom or Gomorrah? Or is Seattle Sodom and Portland is Gomorrah? What does that make Chicago or New York and LA?
Wow. I'm not the only one who makes you gibber like an angry cub scout. Good to know.
So what you keep comparing operating a water park to dealing drugs?? I find this interesting when it is ILLEGAL to grow, possess, consume, or manufacture Marijuana products.
But they aren't getting 10 Thousand dollar fines for breaking THAT LAW...
Something I bet you appreciate A LOT of !!!!
You’re still my favorite target Cheb, relax.
I’m sorry to hear this. It’s another huge loss for the people of Chelan. From the outset of this pandemic, the CDC guidelines have stated that a properly maintained pool is not a risk factor for transmitting the virus. I’m sure the concerns center around social distancing and sanitation in other parts of the facility but there is none of that taking place on popular outdoor beaches, parks, and rivers.
