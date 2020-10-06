WENATCHEE - A Chelan County social worker is been charged with unprofessional conduct and sexual misconduct by the state Department of Health for allegedly stalking a former client following an inappropriate relationship with the client.
Mark N. Hoffman is facing possible suspension or revocation of his license as a clinical social worker, according to the state. Hoffman has practiced as an independent clinical social worker since 2007.
According to the state, Hoffman had provided counseling for the female client when a friendship developed. Their friendship allegedly turned into a sexual relationship around 2015. Both Hoffman and the client were married at the time.
The client reportedly ended the relationship in 2017 and requested Hoffman no longer contact her. The state alleges Hoffman continued to email the woman for several months and in 2019, sent a package to her containing gifts and personal items.
The charges further state that Chelan County District Court had issued a protection order after reportedly finding Hoffman had unlawfully harassed the client.
Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters a settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case goes to a hearing.
(1) comment
Ummmmm........if he medical professional that began screwing his patient, shouldn't he lose his license for that? A little strange there is no mention of that in the story.
