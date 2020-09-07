CHELAN COUNTY - State mobilization has been approved for the Apple Acres Fire burning near Chelan.
The about 2,500-acre blaze has prompted Level 3 (leave now) evacuations on Apples Acres Road, Howard Flat north to the Antoine Creek intersection, Folsom Hollow Road, Brownsfield Road, Evergreen Camp Road, Cricket Lane, sections of Union Valley Road, Blazing Star Lane and Albers Lane, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
Homes, crops and infrastructure are threatened and the fire continues to grow, burning in grass, brush and timer according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Apple Acres Fire is one of five wildfires approved for state mobilization on Monday. The other four include the Pearl Hill/Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan and Douglas counties, the Colfax Fire in the city of Colfax in Whitman County, the Whitney Fire near Davenport in Lincoln County, and the Babb Road fire near Spangle in Spokane County.
