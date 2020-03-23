TONASKET - A man was arrested Saturday for first-degree murder in connection to an alleged assault that led to the death of a 57-year-old Tonasket man.
Okanogan County deputies were dispatched to a home on Whitcomb Avenue in Tonasket for reports of a man who had been assaulted and was covered in blood. Deputies say the man was dead when they arrived on scene.
A deputy familiar with the location and who recognized the suspect was able to obtain information about where the suspect had fled. On Saturday night, Antonio Mateo, 34, was arrested in the area of Loomis and was booked into Okanogan County Jail for first-degree murder.
The victim has yet to be identified, according to the sheriff’s office. The man’s body is in the care of the Okanogan County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
The case remains under investigation and detectives ask anyone with information to call 509-422-7232.
