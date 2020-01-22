WENATCHEE - A man allegedly threatened to cut his mother’s and son’s throats before barricading himself inside a Wenatchee home and starting a fire inside a bedroom.
Wenatchee police responded to a domestic violence call about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Ridgeview Lane. Police say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Daniel A. Lopez, was possibly high on drugs and had threatened his mother and son.
At one point, Lopez exited the home and then returned inside. A search warrant was granted for the residence and both the Chelan County Regional SWAT Team and Douglas County Special Response Team were called out.
Lopez reportedly exited the home a second time before going back inside.
At about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a fire was visible inside a bedroom of the home, according to Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. Firefighters began working the structure fire to protect nearby homes.
Lopez eventually came out and was taken into custody shortly before 6 a.m.
After being medically cleared, Lopez was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for threats to do harm-domestic violence, obstructing law enforcement and outstanding warrants.
