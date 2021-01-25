ROYAL CITY - Law enforcement is searching for two men who robbed a Royal City-area convenience store Saturday night.
Grant County deputies responded to the robbery at about 10:45 p.m. to Brownie’s Corner on Road E Southwest. Deputies say the two suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.
One suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, about 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, wearing a black Carhartt beanie, black and white skull face mask, black hooded jacket, black pants, and black and white shoes. The suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens, about 5-foot-8 and 210 pounds. He was wearing an orange beanie, blue disposable mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.