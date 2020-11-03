EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District has confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths in Chelan County.
The three individuals are two women in their 70s and one man in his 80s. The health district did not indicate if any of the three had underlying health conditions.
Chelan County now sits at 21 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Douglas County remains at seven virus deaths.
Between Oct. 20 and Nov. 2, Chelan County has had 191 COVID-19 cases — 247 per 100,000 residents — while Douglas County has had 52 cases — 120 per 100,000 residents — over the same time period.
Total cases between the two counties is at 3,908 during the pandemic, according to the health district. There is currently one Chelan County resident and one Douglas County resident hospitalized due to the virus.
