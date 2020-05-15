CASHMERE - Three people were injured in a collision Thursday afternoon on Highway 2 about a mile east of Cashmere.
Kim K. Douglas, a 60-year-old Leavenworth woman, was driving a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck west on Highway 2 about 4:15 p.m. when she reportedly crossed into the eastbound lanes, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say Douglas’ pickup truck collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2017 Ford Edge. All three vehicles came to rest blocking the eastbound lanes.
Douglas was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the state patrol.
The two occupants in the Tahoe, Bellevue residents Robert Edgerton and Germain Edgerton, were both injured and transported to Central Washington Hospital. The driver of the Ford Edge, 42-year-old Cashmere resident Charity Berglin, was not hurt in the collision.
The state patrol continues to investigate the cause of the wreck and charges are pending against Douglas.
Highway 2 was closed for about three hours.
