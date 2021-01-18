EAST WENATCHEE - Three additional COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Chelan County, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The three deaths include a man in his 50s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s.
Chelan County now sits at 38 confirmed virus deaths. Douglas County has had nine COVID-19 deaths, according to the health district.
“CDHD would like to remind everyone of the importance of all public health precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic,” health district officials stated. “Please do you part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, continue to mask up, social distance and avoid group gatherings.”
Chelan and Douglas counties saw a slight decrease in the COVID-19 cases rate last week compared to the previous week. For the week of Jan. 13, the two counties had about 636 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 694 cases per 100,000 residents the previous week.
