ORONDO - An adult and two children were hospitalized following a collision Thursday morning on Highway 97 about six miles north of Orondo.
Tammra L. Bailiff, a 57-year-old Cashmere woman, was driving a 2012 Lincoln MKZ south on Highway 97. She reportedly failed to stop for two vehicles that stopped to make a left turn onto Brays Landing Road, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Bailiff’s vehicle struck the guardrail and missed hitting a 2014 Ford F-150 before colliding with the back of a semi-truck.
State troopers say Bailiff and two children in her vehicle, a 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old girl, were transported by ambulance to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital. No other injuries were reported.
The state patrol cited Bailiff with following too close.
