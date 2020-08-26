DRYDEN - A Wenatchee man was killed after the tractor he was driving was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon on Highway 2 near Dryden.
Ruben Pacheco Lopez, 59, was driving an orchard tractor westbound on Highway 2 when the tractor was struck from behind by a 2003 Dodge Dakota, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking one westbound lane.
Pacheco Lopez died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck, 32-year-old Seattle resident Derick S. Kuch, was not hurt. An adult passenger was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee and two children in the truck were not injured.
The state patrol says Kuch was following too close and charges are pending.
(2) comments
They are allowed to drive on the roads and the way drivers drive like crap these days there's going to be more accidents I drive for a living and I don't enjoy it anymore because how crappy people drive some of us do like to fallow the rules.
You see farm equipment driving on our roads all the time. They cannot drive the speed limit and impede traffic. They also do not pay road taxes using none taxed farm fuel. If I drove that slow I’m sure I would get pulled over.
