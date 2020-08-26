BREWSTER - A driver of a tractor was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after colliding with a minivan on Highway 97 Tuesday afternoon near Brewster.
Roberto Rodriguez Duran, a 50-year-old Brewster man, was on a John Deere tractor heading north on the shoulder of Highway 97. State troopers say Rodriguez Duran attempted to cross the highway and the tractor was struck by a minivan in the northbound lane.
Rodriguez Duran became trapped under the tractor after it rolled and came to rest in the center turn lane, according to the state patrol. Rodriguez Duran was taken to Three Rivers Hospital before being airlifted to the Seattle Hospital with serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported in the wreck.
The state patrol continues to investigate.
