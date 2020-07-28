EAST WENATCHEE - Two Chelan County residents have died from COVID-19 complications, the 12th and 13th death associated with COVID-19 in the Chelan-Douglas county area.
The individuals were males, one in his 70s and the other in his 80s, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
“For the health of your family, neighbors, and friends, please wear a mask in public, maintain a six foot distance from others and avoid social gatherings,” county health officials stated. “It is a personal decision we all make when we choose to socialize outside of our households. We risk infecting others with our choices to interact with people who are not within our close family circle and we may be impacting our most vulnerable residents should we be in close contact.”
There are currently four Chelan County residents and three Douglas county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health district.
The two counties saw a combined 132 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday, with 53 of the cases in Wenatchee and 32 in East Wenatchee.
