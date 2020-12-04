ORONDO - A collision between a semi-truck and SUV Friday morning near Orondo left two Waterville residents hospitalized.
Patrick Smith, a 70-year-old Waterville resident, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban west on Highway 2, stopped at the Highway 97 intersection. He reportedly failed to yield to an oncoming semi-truck while making a left turn and collided with the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch along Highway 2.
Smith and his passenger, 78-year-old Waterville resident Jacqueline Gilmore, were both injured and taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 55-year-old Sacramento, Calif. man, was not hurt.
The state patrol cited Smith for failing to yield.
