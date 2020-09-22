SPOKANE - Two men have been sentenced to federal prison after convictions on sex trafficking charges involving victims in Wenatchee and Pasco, as well as victims in Arizona and Utah.
Robert S. Tillman, a 30-year-old Sacramento, Calif. man, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 15 years in prison while Brandon C. Campbell, a 23-year-old Troy, New York man, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.
According to information disclosed during court proceedings, Tillman and Campbell were involved in a scheme of pimping out at least three victims in Arizona and Utah and eventually in Wenatchee and Pasco, with one victim being a minor.
The two men posted online advertisements for their victims’ sexual services and forced the victims to engage in prostitution at hotel rooms throughout eastern Washington. Tillman and Campbell would sometimes hide in the hotel rooms to rob unsuspecting “johns” while brandishing a firearm or threatening violence. The two also forced victims to take methamphetamine so they could stay awake while engaged in as many as ten commercial sex encounters a day, sometimes seven days a week, according to court records.
Tillman and Campbell profited more than $100,000 in only a few months.
“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery, and it cannot be tolerated in a just society,” stated U.S. Attorney William D. Hyslop. “Judge Mendoza’s sentence sends a clear message not only to the traffickers themselves, but also to potential customers who seek out children or adults for sex online. These victims are human beings who have been threatened, beaten, and coerced at the point of a gun to engage in commercial sex acts.”
