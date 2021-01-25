EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District has confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths in Chelan County.
The two deaths include a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s, according to the health district. Both men died throughout the third week of January.
Chelan County is now at 36 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Douglas County sits at 15 virus deaths.
“CDHD would like to remind everyone of the importance of all public health precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic,” health district officials stated. “Anyone can have COVID-19 and not know they are contagious. Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, continue to mask-up, social distance and avoid group gatherings.”
