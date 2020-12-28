WENATCHEE - Two suspects are in custody in connection to a fatal shooting last week in Wenatchee.
Wenatchee police had responded Dec. 23 to the 600 block of Idaho Street after reports that a man had been shot. Officers arrived and found the victim in the doorway of an apartment. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the victim, identified as 36-year-old Yakima resident Jesus Manuel Garcia, died.
While still on scene at the apartment, another man arrived at Central Washington hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man told investigators he had accidentally shot himself but “investigators suspected otherwise and started working on this as a related incident,” Wenatchee police stated. The man was identified as Shane Earl Hagen, a 47-year-old Wenatchee man.
Hagen underwent surgery for his injury and was booked into Chelan County Regional Jail for second-degree murder.
Witnesses also identified a second suspect reportedly involved in the shooting: Brendyn Cain Ripper, a 25-year-old East Wenatchee man. Ripper reportedly turned himself in at the Wenatchee Police Department on Dec. 27 and was booked into jail for second-degree murder.
Police say video from the shooting scene confirmed both Hagen and Ripper were there at the time of the shooting and with the vehicle that was later seen at the hospital when Hagen was dropped off on Dec. 23.
The shooting remains under investigation and additional charges are pending against both suspects, along with other possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Wenatchee police at 509-888-4256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.