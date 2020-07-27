MALAGA - The Colockum Fire is now about 80 percent contained. Fire crews will remain active on the west end of the perimeter to ensure protection of structures and timber stands.
Firefighters overnight worked to secure hotspots on the west edge near Jumpoff Road and made further progress to improve containment lines around the fire.
“Crews were still in place along Colockum Road. There are a lot of areas of rocky terrain with fuels growing in it which makes it hard to dig into,” incident command stated. “These areas will probably see some hot spots over the next few days.”
Fire crews on Monday will continue work in containment lines and mop-up. With temperatures around 100 degrees Monday, hot spots will continue to surface, showing smoke inside the fire line.
Level 2 evacuations remain in place for Kingsbury, Colockum and Jumpoff roads. Tarpiscan Road is at Level 1.
Some resources are expected to be released on Monday and all air operations have ended.
“As the incident comes to a close it is tempting for local residents to want to explore and see the damage. There are still road closures in place, and lots of firefighters in the area working. We are asking the public to please stay clear of the fire area,” incident command stated.
The Colockum fire sparked Friday afternoon south of Malaga, burning in dry grass, sage and brush. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(1) comment
Nice that something, anything, crowded out the tiresome and entirely useless, Covid counts..
