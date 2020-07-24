MALAGA - The Colockum Fire near Malaga has grown to an estimated 1,600 acres as a Type 3 Incident Management Team takes over command Friday night.
State mobilization was approved for the blaze burning south of Malaga. Winds have eased after about 30 mph gusts Friday afternoon, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
As of 10 p.m., Level 3 evacuations (leave now) are in place for Kingsbury and Colockum roads. Jumpoff and Tarpiscan roads are at Level 2 (be ready to leave).
About 60 structures are threatened but officials say there have been no reports of any structures lost.
Power remains out in the Malaga area, along Colockum Road just past Tarpiscan Road due to the fire, according to Chelan PUD.
For residents on a Level 2 or 3 evacuation that need shelter, contact the Red Cross at 509-670-5331.
The fire was first reported at about 2:15 p.m. Friday and is burning in grass, sage and brush in the Colockum Ridge area. The cause of the blaze is unknown.
