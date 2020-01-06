ENTIAT - Three people were injured in a collision involving a Chelan County sheriff’s deputy Monday morning near Entiat.
The collision occurred about 7:20 a.m. on Highway 97/A, about two miles north of Entiat, according to the state patrol.
Kristie L. Ramsvig, a 66-year-old Manson woman, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer south on Highway 97/A when she reportedly lost control on the icy and snowy road. The SUV rotated and crossed the centerline where it collided with a Chelan County Sheriff’s Office 2015 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking the highway, which was closed for about four hours.
Ramsvig and her two 14-year-old children were injured and taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The deputy, identified as Nigel Hunter, was taken by a supervisor to the Wenatchee hospital as a precaution.
Both vehicles involved in the wreck were reported totaled, according to the state patrol.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
