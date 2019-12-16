UPDATE (9 a.m.) - Chelan County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed 85-year-old Marlene Marlin has been located.
Marlin was found by a search and rescue team. Officials say she had made her way into a crawl space under a vacation rental in the 9500 block of East Leavenworth Road, across from her family home. Marlin was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee due to exposure to the cold.
ORIGINAL POST - An 85-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s has been reported missing in Leavenworth after leaving a family residence Sunday night.
Chelan County Sgt. Kent Sisson says Marlene Marlin left the East Leavenworth Road home on foot between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
It’s unknown where Marlin may have been heading and she has not been seen since leaving the home. Sisson says the family is not certain what clothing Marlin may have put on prior to leaving the home.
Marlin is about 5-feet-tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
Anyone with information on Marlin’s whereabouts is asked to call RIVERCOM Dispatch at 509-663-9911.
