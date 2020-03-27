EAST WENATCHEE - An apartment building in East Wenatchee was struck by a vehicle after the driver lost control and went off the road early Friday morning.
At about 1 a.m, Paulino Iglesias Granados, a 35-year-old Wenatchee man, was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan north at a high rate of speed on state Route 28B, near 28th Street, when he struck the curb on the right side of the road, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Iglesias Granados reportedly overcorrected and drove into the southbound lane before driving over a sidewalk, down a grass hill and colliding with a Bonaventure senior living apartment building.
No residents in the apartments were injured. Iglesias Granados was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.