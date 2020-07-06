OKANOGAN - A Brewster man is expected to be charged with vehicular homicide following a fatal collision Friday night near Okanogan.
Jose I. Orozco, 22, was driving a 1990 Honda Accord east on state Route 20, about a mile east of Okanogan, when he reportedly cross the centerline as he entered a slight curve in the road, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Orozco’s Honda collided head-on with a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lane.
Orozco was injured and airlifted to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. His passenger, 18-year-old Okanogan resident Melina Salcedo, died at the scene. Troopers say neither Orozco or Salcedo were wearing seat belts.
One passenger in the pickup truck, a 46-year-old Okanogan man, was taken to Mid Valley Hospital. The driver and one other passenger were not hurt.
The state patrol is seeking charges of vehicular homicide, DUI, vehicular assault and possession of a controlled substance against Orozco.
