EPHRATA - The Washington National Guard will be deploying to communities across the state to help with food distribution at local food banks.
“This week, the Washington national Guard will provide important help to our communities to ensure our critical food banks remain stocked and operational,” Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted. “They’re filling an important need and I ask that you welcome them in your communities as they process, package and distribute meals.”
Starting Thursday, the National Guard is sending 10 guardsmen to Wenatchee to assist with food distribution at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, according to the Chelan-Douglas Regional EOC. “The National Guard will be assisting our local food banks, churches and community groups as they combine resources to better serve our community during the COVID-19 outbreak.”
The request for the use of the National Guard was made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“The National Guard will only be assisting in food distribution,” officials stated. “They will not be utilized in any law enforcement capacity or to enforce any restrictions put in place by Governor Inslee.”
(1) comment
Dumb question, but who can go to food banks and how do you prove that you can receive their benefits?
